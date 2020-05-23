Reliance Retail's JioMart launches services across cities

MUMBAI : Six months after it launched pilot services in suburban Mumbai -- Navi Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan -- Reliance Retail's online venture, JioMart on Saturday expanded its operations to consumers across several cities.

Users can log on to the newly-launched website jiomart.com to place an order. While the JioMart app is not available on Apple or Google Play Store, the same can be downloaded via jiomart.com.

JioMart's launch comes a month after Reliance Retail signed a commercial pact with Facebook's WhatsApp to boost the reach of JioMart.

WhatsApp’s huge user base of about 400 million users, is expected to significantly accelerate the adoption of the JioMart.

JioMart site currently offers payments only through Netbanking and credit/debit cards. More payment options may be added later.

On order value less than ₹750, a delivery fee of ₹25 will be levied.

Reliance Retail operates neighbourhood stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, wholesale and online stores. JioMart will facilitate deliveries Reliance Retail's network of 11784 retail outlets.

Reliance Retail is also signing up small kirana stores onto its networks, which would allow customers to order online and have groceries delivered from their neighbourhood shop. This will help the company save costs and enter areas currently outside the traditional purview of e-commerce companies.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via