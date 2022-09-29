Reliance Retail takes on Zara, Mango by launching in-house premium fashion store

Reliance Industries Ltd's retail unit launched its first in-house premium fashion and lifestyle store, as the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led company continues to grab a bigger slice of India's luxury market. The new store chain called Azorte, the first of which was launched in Bengaluru, will compete with the likes of Mango and Industria de Diseno Textil SA (Inditex)-owned Zara, and cater to millenials and Gen Z. With a size of around 18,000 square feet, the first AZORTE store opened its doors at a mall here.

