Reliance Retail is on "hyper growth trajectory" and is set to grow its business three-times in the next three to five years, Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director, Reliance Industries (RIL), said at the company’s 44th annual general meeting held virtually on Thursday.

“Reliance Retail continues to be amongst the fastest growing retailers in the world. We are committed to grow our business so that we are among the top 10 retailers globally. I am confident that Reliance Retail is on a hyper growth trajectory to grow at least 3x in the next 3-5 years," Ambani said.

He said despite a challenging year, Retail had revenues of ₹153,818 crore, and EBITDA of ₹9,842 crore. "We are by far the leader in each category — grocery, electronics and apparel," Ambani said.

Reliance Retail, part of the oil-to-telecom conglomerate, that runs several retail formats across consumer electronics, fashion and lifestyle, grocery and pharma retail in the country will step up investments in research, design and product development capabilities and strengthen its sourcing ecosystem apart from building supply chain infrastructure.

It also plans to acquire more consumer-focused businesses going forward as it "sharpens its omni-channel capabilities".

“In the next year we will set up design, research, technology and innovation centres in key areas globally and nationally to develop differentiated offerings for our diverse customer groups. Second, we will further strengthen our sourcing ecosystem working closely with producers, MSMEs, service providers, local and international brand companies…," Ambani said.

The company will also invest in supply chain infrastructure across India by linking all major sourcing and consumption locations. “This will maximise efficiencies and minimise losses in the supply chain, so that we can share the gains with both consumers and producers," he added.

To be sure, the company’s retail arm also owns online fashion-focused marketplace Ajio that competes with Walmart-backed Myntra. Ajio hosts a portfolio of over 2,000 brands and listing of over 5 lakh options. Driven by innovation, Ajio now contributes to over 25% of its apparel business, the company said.

In the last fiscal the company added a record 1,500 stores across formats, Ambani said. Reliance Retail has a store footprint of over 12,700 stores.

Amani said that JioMart registered over 6.5 lakh peak orders in a single day. JioMart's growth is a testament to its already loyal customer base, 80% of whom are repeat shoppers. "JioMart New commerce's aim is to transform and grow the small merchant ecosystem, so our merchant partners prosper. Over the past year, over 3 lakh merchant or shop keeper partners across 150 cities were enabled and empowered to transform their businesses both physically and digitally," he said.

To be sure, JioMart now allows consumers to place orders for grocery and fashion categories.

The platform continues to furnish orders from Reliance Retail’s owned stores as well as through partner kiranas. Kiranas are being enabled with digital capabilities and are presently leveraging platform for their business-to-business orders.

Meanwhile, the platform has seen a 3x growth in kirana orders and 2x growth in order frequency. Expansion across cities is underway, the Ambani said with plans to onboard 1 crore merchant partners over the next three years.

The company has been stepping up digital capabilities. Recent acquisitions include online and offline commerce platforms like Netmeds, Urban Ladder and Zivame. The additions are crucial, especially as rival Tata Digital, a subsidiary of Tata Sons Ltd., is scaling up its digital play. The company recently invested in CureFit Healthcare and picked up a majority stake in online grocery retailer BigBasket.

During the year—Reliance Retail also entered into an agreement to acquire the retail and wholesale business and the logistics and warehousing business of the Future Group for Rs24,713 crore. The deal is stuck in a legal spat between Amazon and RIL.

