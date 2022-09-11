OPEN APP
At its annual general meeting last month, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) announced its plans to enter India’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector through its subsidiary Reliance Retail. In many ways, this holds the promise of further disruption of a sector that is already undergoing a revamp following the outbreak of coronavirus. The industry grew at its fastest in nearly a decade last year, even as high raw material costs keep the financials of companies on the edge. Moreover, the entry of e-commerce platforms with super-fast deliveries and discounted prices has changed the way customers shop. Mint explores the FMCG landscape and RIL’s prospects, in numbers

