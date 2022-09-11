Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Industry / Retail /  Reliance’s FMCG entry challenge, in charts

Photo: Mint
1 min read . 10:58 PM ISTShuja Asrar

The industry grew at its fastest in nearly a decade last year, even as high raw material costs keep the financials of companies on the edge

At its annual general meeting last month, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) announced its plans to enter India’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector through its subsidiary Reliance Retail. In many ways, this holds the promise of further disruption of a sector that is already undergoing a revamp following the outbreak of coronavirus. The industry grew at its fastest in nearly a decade last year, even as high raw material costs keep the financials of companies on the edge. Moreover, the entry of e-commerce platforms with super-fast deliveries and discounted prices has changed the way customers shop. Mint explores the FMCG landscape and RIL’s prospects, in numbers

Reliance’s FMCG entry challenge
Reliance’s FMCG entry challenge
