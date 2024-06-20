Industry
Rent vs buy: Why startups failed to shake up the furniture rental market
Priyamvada C 9 min read 20 Jun 2024, 06:36 PM IST
Summary
- “If you can’t control the customer’s experience across all pillars, then you cannot deliver a good experience,” Ramalingegowda, Wakefit’s co-founder, told us. Have furniture rental companies—the likes of Rentomojo, Furlenco, Cityfurnish and Rentickle—delivered that superlative experience? Read on.
Bengaluru: When online furniture retailer Pepperfry tested the rental market back in September 2017, it was a late mover. Several furniture rental startups had already set up shop, but Pepperfry believed that the market could be a new growth driver. After all, the sharing economy—from mobility to student living—was quickly becoming mainstream. India’s young, online savvy migrant population could spend upwards of $1 billion a year on rented furniture and related items, it had estimated.
