Rent vs buy: Why startups failed to shake up the furniture rental market

Turns out, they have been grappling with the complexity of the market. And yes, like Pepperfry, they also had overestimated the market. Not just these companies, but even market researchers were rather optimistic at one point. In a report, ‘India’s furniture rental industry on the upswing’, published in 2021, consulting firm Grant Thornton stated that the estimated size of the Indian furniture rental industry in 2020 was around $4.1 billion. The firm saw the market growing to $13 billion by 2025. Nonetheless, Grant Thornton had a wider definition of the Indian furniture rental market. Its estimate included all revenue received annually through the renting of furniture in homes, offices and hotels as well as electrical appliances. And apart from the organized players, there is a huge unorganized market in every nook and corner of India.