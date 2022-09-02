Restaurants go easy on cloud kitchens as dine-in bounces back

In 2020, food services firm Lite Bite Foods Pvt. Ltd that operates popular restaurant brands such as Punjab Grill, You Mee and The Artful Baker, among several others, had announced plans to launch over two dozen cloud kitchens to take its own brands online in a significant way. Rohit Aggarwal, director, Lite Bite Foods, said the company is back to prioritizing growth and expansion of its dine-in formats. “We thought it (cloud-kitchens) could be a long-term thing but now we think dine-in has bounced back. At the start of the pandemic, we did not think dine-in would come back. Right now it’s (cloud kitchens) not the priority because the funds are limited, manpower is limited, we want to optimize on that," he said.