Restaurants, malls to feel the pinch as Delhi adds weekend lockdowns to night curfews

Malls, too, are facing the heat. Prior to weekend restrictions, the operational area in mall chains here was already down to about 40%, keeping the odd-even rule in mind where only one set of shops could open on one day and another on the next day. Another 10-15% of space in most malls like the Pacific Group's Pacific Malls is dedicated to cinemas that were ordered to shutter down. "And now with restrictions on Saturday and Sunday, we won’t be able to do more than 20-25% of the business that used to happen," said Abhishek Bansal, executive director, Pacific Group that operates malls in Delhi-NCR. “Footfalls are visibly down as people have turned cautious. Also, when they know that half the shops are shut, the intent of going out becomes so much lower," he added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}