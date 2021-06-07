NEW DELHI: Retailers, restaurants, and mall developers will gradually reopen stores in some cities as states such as Haryana, Maharashtra and Delhi move towards easing pandemic-induced restrictions in a phased manner after weeks of lockdown.

Some retailers reopened stores in Delhi as the government initiated the odd-even rule for malls and markets, while restaurants in Mumbai said bookings have begun trickling in.

They, however, said unlike last year, they were not expecting consumers to rush back to stores. Fear of a likely third covid 19 wave and presence of a more virulent Delta strain in India will likely keep consumers confined indoors for longer.

Yet, on a cheerful note, eateries in cities such as Mumbai and Pune were allowed to open up for dine-in albeit at 50% capacity and till 4 pm. On weekends, restaurants will be allowed to open only for takeaways and deliveries. Restaurants have also been allowed to serve liquor.

“This week we're expecting very low turnout, but most of us are opening because it is sending out a very positive message that we are open and ready to do business," said Pranav Rungta, chapter head, Mumbai, at the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI). The industry body is engaging with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to vaccinate frontline staff.

Rungta, who runs Café Royal in Colaba, Mumbai, said they have started getting reservations. However, he added that 10-15% of eateries in the city are unlikely to open up.

Meanwhile, Haryana and Delhi have eased restrictions for malls and markets. On Sunday, the Haryana government lifted some curbs even as the lockdown in the state was extended.

Curbs have been relaxed for shops, liquor vends, malls, eateries, religious places and corporate offices. Malls as well as restaurants and bars are now allowed to stay open from 10 am till 8 pm, with 50% capacity. West Bengal too has allowed restaurants with vaccinated staff to open up for a few hours for dine-in.

Sanjay Vakharia, CEO, Spykar Lifestyles, said while they are opening up business, they are treading with caution with the possibility of a third wave. Unlike the unlocking last time, recovery will be very gradual, he said, because timings and restrictions are staggered everywhere and people may not flock. “There will be pent-up demand but its unlikely to be at last year’s levels," he added. In the June quarter the company is expected to do 20% of the business it set out to do.

On Monday traders’ body, CAIT said the odd-even formula of opening stores in Delhi was inconvenient and sought more staggered timings for all markets. The association said the city’s busy markets wore a deserted look.

"I am assuming that in a week’s time the 50% rule may be relaxed along with the restrictions on the food outlets. Recovery will be slower this time as the impact of covid was much higher this year compared to last. We may be able to get to 60% of pre-covid numbers by Diwali," said Abhishek Bansal, executive director, Pacific Group, that runs malls in the national capital.

Pushpa Bector, director, SCAI and executive director, DLF Shopping Malls, said the mall industry was ready for reopening. Retailers are also pushing for staff vaccination as markets open up.

“We hope that business will soon come back to normal. June and July are usually the sale period and retailers also have a lot of stock to exhaust. We do anticipate that the sales will start sooner than before to ensure that the entire stocks that they have will be liquidated," she said.

As per estimates by Shopping Centre Association of India (SCAI), malls and shopping centres lost about Rs3,000 crore during April and May when lockdowns were in place.

On Monday, Maharashtra announced a five-level plan to unlock, with some restrictions eased in districts with low positivity rate.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.