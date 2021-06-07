Retail businesses reopen, expect low footfalls

Sanjay Vakharia, CEO, Spykar Lifestyles, said while they are opening up business, they are treading with caution with the possibility of a third wave. Unlike the unlocking last time, recovery will be very gradual, he said, because timings and restrictions are staggered everywhere and people may not flock. “There will be pent-up demand but its unlikely to be at last year’s levels," he added. In the June quarter the company is expected to do 20% of the business it set out to do.