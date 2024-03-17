Retail job applications up 8% in 2023, led by demand in Delhi and Mumbai: Report
The data, from recruitment firm WorkIndia, also reflected the rapid expansion by offline retailers over the past couple of years.
New Delhi: Applications for retail jobs were up 8% in 2023 from the previous year, with a majority of candidates applying for such roles in tier-1 cities, data from recruitment firm WorkIndia showed.
Next Story
₹3,995.8-1.54%
₹2.48-3.23%
₹0.92-3.26%
₹4,086.95-0.65%
₹1,883.85-1.13%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message