Retail job applications up 8% in 2023, led by demand in Delhi and Mumbai: Report

New Delhi: Applications for retail jobs were up 8% in 2023 from the previous year, with a majority of candidates applying for such roles in tier-1 cities, data from recruitment firm WorkIndia showed.

The vast majority (93.89%) of these applications were for retail partner or retail manager positions, with tier 1 cities, particularly Bengaluru, showing substantial demand for retail partners. During the year, demand for retail jobs surged by 18%.

The data also reflected the rapid expansion by offline retailers over the past couple of years. For instance, gross leasing stood at 2.8 million square feet in the first half of 2023, according to real estate consulting firm CBRE, far outstripping fresh retail supply in the market. The vacancy rate — the percentage of vacant space in a given mall — declined sharply after the pandemic due to robust leasing on the back of aggressive expansion plans of retailers, coupled with limited availability of quality retail spaces, the report said.

"An 8% increase in candidates applying for retail jobs signifies a growing interest in the sector. A majority of applicants (86.86%) belong to the 18-30 age bracket, indicating a youthful workforce driving retail employment. Conversely, older age groups are less represented, suggesting potential areas for targeted recruitment efforts to diversify the applicant pool," the report added. WorkIndia works with over 15 lakh small and medium businesses (SMBs) and large companies.

Meanwhile, tier-1 cities saw the largest pool of applicants with 58.49%, followed by tier-2 and tier 3 towns. This distribution reflects the concentration of economic opportunities in urban centers and highlights the preference of job-seekers for metropolitan areas, the report added.

Among the top cities, Delhi and Mumbai had the greatest demand for retail jobs, followed by Hyderabad, Pune, and Bengaluru. "Tier-1 cities dominate both candidate applications and job demand for field sales and business development roles. Ahmedabad and Pune show significant demand, suggesting competitive job markets. This underscores the potential for expansion or investment in tier 2 cities," the report said.

Nilesh Dungarwal, co-founder and CEO, WorkIndia, said, “We are glad to see the surge in interest within the retail sector, reflected in the 8% increase in job applicants. It underscores the vitality and potential of this industry, reaffirming our commitment to empowering both job seekers and employers in navigating this dynamic landscape."

