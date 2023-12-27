Retail policy in final stages, to foster women’s participation

The national retail trade policy, currently at a draft stage, is nearing finalization with a view to improve ease of doing business for retailers, and enable greater participation of women workers in the sector, among other favourable regulations designed for the country’s small and large retailers, according to executives familiar with the development.

“They (the government) are ready, it’s a national policy which is more of a guideline of sorts. They are wondering whether they should really do it now from a timing perspective or maybe they’ll wait till the general elections next year," said an executive at a retail industry association.

Additionally, a national portal is also in the works that will function as a platform for retailers to apply and track multiple licenses required to open and operate retail stores. To be sure, the policy will work as a model policy providing a framework for states to create a uniform and favourable environment for the retail ecosystem.

India has a large and unorganized retail trade. In fact, the Indian retail industry contributes 10% to the country’s GDP and generates employment for 8% of the population.

Several industry bodies have been batting for a comprehensive retail policy that looks at streamlining approvals and compliance for retailer traders, encouraging skill development and creating more employment opportunities for all sections of society involved in retail trade, identifying and addressing existing infrastructure gaps affecting the retail trade industry and also accelerating investments in the sector.

“They are getting various elements to come together. For example, there are new guidelines getting created on the labour front, you need to enable women to come in and work till late hours till the stores are open. Some women also need a lot more flexibility in working. So part-time working has to be enabled in the market. Similarly, there needs to be a single view of licenses if there is something happening there from the Centre itself, then that will get enabled at the state level also. So that at some point of time, retailers can go to one website and get licenses across the country from one place. Also, it gives you the status of your license i.e. at what level your application is," he said.

In 2021, the government had said a draft National Retail Trade Policy has been prepared for streamlining retail trade and development of all formats of the sector in a harmonious manner aiming at improvement in ease of doing business ensuring easy and quick access to affordable credit, facilitating modernization and digitization of retail trade by promoting modern technology and superior infrastructural support, development of physical infrastructure across the distribution chain of retail trade, promotion of skill development and to improve labour productivity, creation of large scale employment opportunities, providing an effective consultative and grievance redressal mechanism for the retail sector, for welfare of traders and their employees.

Others said the policy could be announced early next year.

“Today retailers need 20-30 licenses to operate. These are issued by the central government, state government and local authorities. Since trade is a state subject, several retailer associations had requested a national portal to carry out the issuance of a single license that can be given to all traders. That’s still under consideration," said another person privy to the plans.

India’s offline retail market is estimated at $860 billion in 2022; it is expected to nearly double to $1605 billion by the end of the current decade. Online retail is a $70 billion market, according to a 2023 report by consulting firm Deloitte.