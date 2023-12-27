Retail policy in final stages, to foster women’s participation
Summary
- Additionally, a national portal is also in the works that will function as a platform for retailers to apply and track multiple licenses required to open and operate retail stores
The national retail trade policy, currently at a draft stage, is nearing finalization with a view to improve ease of doing business for retailers, and enable greater participation of women workers in the sector, among other favourable regulations designed for the country’s small and large retailers, according to executives familiar with the development.