Retail real estate is enjoying its biggest revival in years6 min read . Updated: 04 Oct 2022, 06:08 PM IST
US retail real-estate vacancies are down, rents are up and more stores are opening than closing
US retail real-estate vacancies are down, rents are up and more stores are opening than closing
Bricks-and-mortar store owners are emerging from the pandemic with surprising strength, posting some of their best numbers in years and plotting expansions as more Americans venture out to buy things again.