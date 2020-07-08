Retail sales dip 67% in last two weeks of June

“Now that malls have been open for 15-20 days, footfall is up a bit and so are the sales, but it is nothing drastic," said Abhishek Bansal, executive director at Pacific Malls that runs multiple shopping centres in the Delhi-National Capital Region, as well as one in Dehradun. Business in malls is at 20-30% of sales registered in the same period a year ago. “It is about places with high cases of infections, in smaller markets demand is intact," Bansal said.