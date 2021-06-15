Retail sales dropped 80% in May: Industry body

“With sales down 34% in May 2021 (y-o-y), categories such as food and grocery fared better than categories like footwear down 86%, beauty, wellness and personal care that was down 87% and sports goods (down 80%) as compared to pre-covid sales levels (May 2019)," RAI said in its 16th edition of the Retail Business Survey. RAI compared sales figures to those of May'19, as India was still under restrictions in May'20.