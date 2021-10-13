NEW DELHI: Companies are stepping into the festival season hoping that appetite for discretionary items such as apparel, jewellery, and travel will witness a bounce back on the back of positive consumer sentiment.

India’s festival season accounts for 30-40% of sales for brands and consumer-facing companies across the board. Shoppers buy new clothes, upgrade their household furnishings, spend on white goods and electronics and invest in gold and gifting items.

"Compared to last year’s gloom and virtual celebrations, this year the mood is more festive and celebratory and consumers are likely to loosen their purse strings more," said Amit Adarkar, CEO at research firm Ipsos India.

More relaxations, including opening up of malls, multiplexes, and schools, leisure travel, and many white-collar workers returning to office has made consumers wanting to spend on categories which were a bit muted last year. This includes formal wear, travel wear, and personal grooming, said Adarkar.

Ipsos said its Primary Consumer Sentiment Index (PCSI) is up nearly 9 points compared to a year ago period. Consumer sentiment has also been steadily climbing for the last five months, it added.

Shoppers, cooped up at home for long now, are willing to upgrade their wardrobes, said Sidhant Keshwani, managing director at ethnic apparel retailer Libas. “We have to remember that there is a need for fresher trends as people have been wearing casual clothes throughout the pandemic. This would also be the first time in one and a half years where people are looking to get back to the festive mood and venturing out, so they would look at newer and more comfortable silhouettes."

Apparel retailer Levi's also said consumers are upgrading their wardrobes. “We are going towards one of the strongest Diwali in many years," said Sanjeev Mohanty, senior vice-president and managing director, South Asia, Middle East and Africa, at Levi’s, in an earlier interview to Mint. “The mood has shifted towards more consumption… Consumers want to… dip into new innovations."

As per data released Wednesday, retailers across the board reported strong recovery in sales in September. Retailers Association of India said retail sales last month touched 96% of pre-pandemic levels--September 2019--as against 88% in August.

Strong rebound in sales across categories could point to a “turnaround" for the retail sector this festive season, said Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India.

A jump in nationwide coverage of vaccinations has helped reduce anxiety among shoppers, said Porus Doctor, Partner and Consumer Industry Leader, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP. Most retailers could reach pre-pandemic levels of sales, he said.

There’s increased intent among consumers towards discretionary spends for Dussehra and Diwali, followed by the wedding season and continuing through to Christmas and the New Year, Doctor said.

"Apparel, particularly, ethnic and festive wear, accessories, consumer electronics including mobile phones and household appliances are expected to witness strong growth during this festive season," he said. Online sales will also play an increasingly important role as the customers took to online shopping in a big way, he added.

Online retailer Amazon and Flipkart launched their flagship festive season sales earlier this month. These platforms recorded $2.7 billion in the first four days of festive sales that began on 2 October, Mint reported on 11 October.

Meanwhile, electronics companies, facing rising input costs and chip shortages, among other inputs, said September sales slowed down after tracking strong demand in July and August. Data from Ipsos too said that supply constraints are hindering full demand and purchase conversion for categories such as automotive and mobile handsets.

"The discretionary spending into the home space did pick up again in July and August after the lockdown lifted. But September saw some slowdown. However, we see a revival during the festival period," said Salil Kappoor, business head, home appliances, Orient Electric Limited. The company sells fans, lighting, home appliances and switchgears.

Kappoor said early signs emerging from Durga Puja in eastern India have been “very encouraging". People are more confident, stepping out and travelling - all lead indicators that consumer sentiment around the festivities will be positive, he said.

Offtake in stock from retailers has been strong this month, said Anuj Poddar, executive director, Bajaj Electricals Ltd. Though stocks have been slow to move to end consumers, Poddar expects swift pick-up over the next few days.

Social commerce platform Trell is planning a big sales event in November with plans to reach shoppers in India’s smallest cities. “It will be definitely a bit different as compared to how Amazon and Flipkart pitch to the market since they are more discount-led but we will be more engagement led," said Pulkit Agrawal, Co-Founder and CEO, Trell.

Trell will push more deals and offers in vernacular languages to shoppers in India’s smaller cities.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.