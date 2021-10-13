Retail sales expected to bounce back to pre-covid levels in festival season

Shoppers, cooped up at home for long now, are willing to upgrade their wardrobes, said Sidhant Keshwani, managing director at ethnic apparel retailer Libas. “We have to remember that there is a need for fresher trends as people have been wearing casual clothes throughout the pandemic. This would also be the first time in one and a half years where people are looking to get back to the festive mood and venturing out, so they would look at newer and more comfortable silhouettes."

