Retail sales up 6% in April, says survey1 min read 18 May 2023, 12:25 PM IST
New Delhi: Retail sales rose 6% year-on-year in April, indicating moderate growth for the sector, according to findings of the monthly Retail Business Survey by industry body Retailers Association of India (RAI)
New Delhi: Retail sales rose 6% year-on-year in April, indicating moderate growth for the sector, according to findings of the monthly Retail Business Survey by industry body Retailers Association of India (RAI).
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×