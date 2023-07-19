Retail sales up 7% in June, says industry body

Retail sales up 7% in June, says industry body1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 01:18 PM IST
Categories such as food and grocery and footwear reported the highest growth of 15% each, followed by jewellery (14%). Meanwhile, sports goods as a category grew 13% year-on-year. Sales of apparel,however, reported tepid growth, rising 7% year-on-year.
New Delhi: Retail sales grew 7% year-on-year in June, according to the 41st edition of the Retail Business Survey by the Retailers Association of India (RAI).
