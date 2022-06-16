Retail sales jump 24% in May compared to pre-pandemic levels2 min read . Updated: 16 Jun 2022, 12:06 PM IST
New Delhi: Retail sales in India rose 24% in May compared to the levels seen in 2019, indicating a sharp recovery in consumer demand across India. Recovery was led by a sharp improvement in mobility, more people resuming work from office and the opening up of schools among other factors.