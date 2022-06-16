Retail sales jump 24% in May compared to pre-pandemic levels

“It is encouraging to see a steady improvement in sales with 23% growth in April and 24% in May as compared to the pre-pandemic levels. Categories such as garments and footwear have begun to do well on account of the ongoing wedding season and due to the resumption of work from office," said Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, RAI, said. Rajagopalan also flagged concerns around inflation that he said continue to exist. This could potentially hurt demand for discretionary products.

