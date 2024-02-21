Retail sales up 5% in January, below expectations
Retail sales typically slow down after the October to December festival season, and apparel retailers start sales in January to clear out winter inventory
New Delhi: Domestic retail sales in January grew 5% year-on-year with categories such as quick service restaurants, food and grocery and jewellery benefitting from strong consumer demand during the month, according to a monthly survey of retailers.
