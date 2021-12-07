Retail sector will be defined by multi-channel approach: Report

E-commerce became the preferred channel of purchase during the pandemic as consumers refrained from stepping out and wanted contactless delivery. Rajat Wahi, Partner, Deloitte India, said that while in the past it was expected that e-commerce could corner only 5% to 6% share of overall retail trade, the number could be as high as 15% by 2025. Wahi said it could play out differently for different categories with apparel, electronics, accessories and books having higher salience online; online grocery will still take time to scale up, he said