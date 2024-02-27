Retail should be recognized as an industry, says industry body CMAI
CMAI will also submit a white paper to the government, summarizing the obstacles faced by the industry, besides making recommendations on facilitating ease of doing business for retailers
New Delhi: The Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) on Tuesday called on the government to grant industry status to the retail sector. The association, representing both large and small retailers and manufacturers, also sought simplification of the existing foreign direct investment (FDI) policy for single brand retail.