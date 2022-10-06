Retailers’ association applauds amendment to Legal Metrology Rule

The amendments will allow companies to nominate a person vested with the authority and responsibility of an establishment or branch or unit, so that notices for violations by an establishment are not issued to directors of a company
NEW DELHI: Retailers’ Association of India on Thursday applauded the amendments made by the Department of Consumer Affairs that allow retailers to nominate an officer with the responsibility for planning, directing and controlling activities of an establishment instead of prosecuting directors of the company in case of a violation.
The Department of Consumer Affairs announced the amendment in a key provision of the Legal Metrology Rule, following recommendations of Retailers Association of India (RAI), the industry association said in a statement.
Earlier in case of violations under the Legal Metrology Act, prosecution was initiated against directors of the companies for any violation done by any establishment or branch or unit in any establishment or branch of the company.
Acting on recommendations received from various industry stakeholders, the Department on 4 October said it has made amendments that will allow companies to nominate a person vested with the authority and responsibility of an establishment or branch or unit, so that notices for violations by an establishments is not issued to the directors.
“The Department for the enhancement of the Ease of Doing Business and for reducing the compliance burden amended the Legal Metrology (General) Rules, 2011, to provide for companies to nominate an officer of the establishment or branch or unit in any establishment or branch who has the authority and responsibility for planning, directing and controlling the activities of the respective establishment or branch or unit in any establishment or branch," according to a release by the Department of Consumer Affairs.
The move will facilitate retailers to nominate a store manager or a person responsible for the activities of a retail store in place of the director of the company, who is not directly involved in the day-to-day activity of the retail stores.
“Nominating any company officer in place of the director is in line with modern business needs, as the director is not involved in day-to-day activity. This has been a long-standing requirement from retailers across the country and shows the progressive understanding by the Consumer Affairs Ministry," said Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India (RAI).