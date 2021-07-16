Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Retail >Retailers Association of India seeks opening of shopping malls in Maharashtra

Retailers Association of India seeks opening of shopping malls in Maharashtra

Premium
RAI said it had formulated detailed and comprehensive guidelines that have been strictly followed by members to curb the spread of the virus,
1 min read . 02:34 PM IST Kalpana Pathak

  • RAI has requested the state government to open up malls in Maharashtra to save employment, boost the economy, and allow citizens to shop in safe environment

Mumbai: As covid-19 cases abate, the Retailers Association of India (RAI) has appealed to the Maharashtra government to allow malls and shopping centres to operate on a par with standalone shops and markets.

Mumbai: As covid-19 cases abate, the Retailers Association of India (RAI) has appealed to the Maharashtra government to allow malls and shopping centres to operate on a par with standalone shops and markets.

RAI has requested the state government to allow malls to open in Maharashtra to save employment, boost the economy, and allow citizens to shop in a safe environment.

RAI has requested the state government to allow malls to open in Maharashtra to save employment, boost the economy, and allow citizens to shop in a safe environment.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

“Formal retail spaces such as malls and shopping centres play an important role in the economy due to their contribution to the exchequer in the form of taxes and the people they employ," said Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, RAI, adding that Delhi and Haryana government have supported the ecosystem by opening up malls along with other markets.

"We request the Government of Maharashtra to extend their support too. This will not only help save employment but will also pave the way for citizens to shop in a safe and sanitized environment. Malls can handle crowds more efficiently than markets and hence should be allowed to operate at par with other shops and markets," Rajagopalan added.

RAI explained that malls are important for the economy and consumers alike as each mall employs over 4,500 people, accounts for over 10,000 crore of business and 1,000 crore of GST. It is estimated that there are 50 malls in Maharashtra covering an area of over 2 crore sq. ft.

Malls have been strictly following all standard operating procedures (SOPs) on preventive measures issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, to ensure the safety of the staff and citizens.

At the onset of the pandemic, RAI had formulated detailed and comprehensive guidelines that have been strictly followed by members to curb the spread of the virus, the association said.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

China buys friends with ports and roads. Now the US is ...

Premium

Fed’s Powell concedes anxiety about higher inflation bu ...

Premium

US housing market is losing some of its ‘frenzy’ as mor ...

Premium

Intel is in talks to buy GlobalFoundries for about $30 billion

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!