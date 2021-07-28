NEW DELHI: A prolonged closure of malls in Maharashtra is expected to impact livelihoods of over 2 lakh people employed directly and indirectly by them, the Retailers Association of India (RAI) said in a note on Wednesday.

Closures are hurting businesses, said the association that represents large and small retailers. RAI has made several appeals to the Maharashtra government, urging reopening of malls and shopping centres in the state.

“Malls in Maharashtra continue to remain padlocked. The prolonged closure of malls has put the entire ecosystem that the malls support in serious jeopardy. Every passing day of closure is not only hurting businesses but also livelihoods of people working there," the association said.

Malls support several livelihoods, including those of vendors, retailers and employees, RAI added.

The pandemic-induced lockdowns have hit an estimated 50 malls in Maharashtra which generate a business of Rs40,000 crore and contribute Rs4,000 crore in GST, per month.

Typically, a mall houses 200 stores with over 5,000 business entities associated with it as suppliers and vendors.

Delhi, Haryana and Karnataka have directed malls to reopen following a steady fall in covid-19 cases.

Maharashtra which has seen sharp surge of cases across waves has kept some curbs and restrictions still in place. The state, for instance, has permitted restaurants to open only till 4 pm, with orders of remaining shut on weekends.

“The Delhi and Haryana governments have set an example by reopening malls along with other markets. We request the Government of Maharashtra to do the same. This will not only help save jobs and businesses but will also pave the way for citizens to shop in a safe and sanitized environment. Malls have the ability to handle crowds more efficiently and safely than markets and hence should be allowed to operate along with stand-alone shops and markets," said Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, RAI.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.