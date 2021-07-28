Retailers' association urges Maharashtra government to reopen malls

“The Delhi and Haryana governments have set an example by reopening malls along with other markets. We request the Government of Maharashtra to do the same. This will not only help save jobs and businesses but will also pave the way for citizens to shop in a safe and sanitized environment. Malls have the ability to handle crowds more efficiently and safely than markets and hence should be allowed to operate along with stand-alone shops and markets," said Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, RAI.