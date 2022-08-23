Retailers attract shoppers with in-store experiences

Though covid-19 changed shopping behaviour, pushing consumers to buy more goods online, with the resumption of out-of-home activity and shoppers returning to physical stores, organised retailers are picking up on expansion plans that were stalled during the pandemic. According to the report, experience was a critical factor driving the designs of retail spaces even in pre-covid times. “However, following the pandemic, the productivity of retail spaces came into sharp focus, with ‘experience’ becoming more crucial because of its ability to increase customer engagement and not just sales," CBRE added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}