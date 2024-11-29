Retailers brace for a ho-hum Christmas
Jinjoo Lee , The Wall Street Journal 3 min read 29 Nov 2024, 05:46 PM IST
SummaryConsumers are still being picky about where and when they spend money.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
If the early holiday shopping period is any indication, many retailers aren’t feeling the Christmas spirit.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less