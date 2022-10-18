Retailers, brands and tech platforms bet big on live-streamed shopping in the US
- Despite becoming a major sales driver in China, live shopping has yet to break through in the West. But some predict that’s about to change.
Can live-streamed shopping become a big thing in the U.S.?
A number of retailers, brands and tech platforms are convinced that it can, despite a slow start. The practice, which adapts the QVC model of televised home shopping to the digital era, grew popular in the Asia-Pacific region before exploding in China during the pandemic as businesses rushed to connect more directly with homebound consumers.
Many U.S. marketers view the trend with caution because it hasn’t yet delivered significant sales in the U.S. But revenue from U.S. live-stream shopping is predicted to grow to $20 billion this year from $6 billion in 2020, and to $57 billion in 2025, according to research firm Coresight Research Inc.
Some U.S. marketers see live shopping as a critical way to build awareness and trust among young consumers, attract new customers and collect data on shoppers, including their behavior online before making a purchase. They also want to be in position if and when live shopping takes off.
Cosmetics company e.l.f. Beauty Inc., which in recent months organized shopping events on platforms including TikTok and Ntwrk, a live-shopping app owned by Commerce Media Holdings LLC, sees live shopping as a key part of its North American marketing strategy, says Ekta Chopra, the company’s chief digital officer.
“It isn’t huge in terms of being a revenue generator; it’s huge in terms of engagement," Ms. Chopra says.
Cause for hope
U.S. brands would love to duplicate live-stream shopping’s runaway success in China, where Coresight estimates revenue will grow to $512 billion this year from $159 billion in 2020. In China, however, making a purchase during a live-shopping event is easier because tech monopolies often control everything from the platform hosting the video to the one that processes payments.
“In the Asia-Pacific region, we now have a sizable portion of our business that can be attributed to live-streaming," says Manoj Raghunandanan, president, global self-care and consumer experience organization, at Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health.
Seeking to replicate that elsewhere, the company recently did a collaboration with Walmart Inc. in the U.S., in which TikTok star Sydney Morgan showcased Neutrogena products in a live stream. That followed a live-shopping event for J & J’s bath-and-body brand Le Petit Marseillais in Europe, the Middle East and Asia.
Retailers, in particular, are betting on the live-shopping space. Walmart recently increased marketing for live-stream events after testing showed that they help the company draw a more direct line between marketing and sales for brands that advertise on its websites and apps, says Chief Revenue Officer Seth Dallaire.
Walmart is working with tech startups Firework and TalkShopLive LLC to host live-shopping videos on its website and apps, while it develops its own internal live-shopping platform.
Amazon.com Inc. also has invested heavily in the space, creating a live-stream shopping service in 2016 and featuring it on the Amazon home page in 2018. It also launched two versions of a live-streaming app—one for brands that want to produce their own videos and one for content creators or influencers who are paid to promote products in videos—in 2019 and 2020, respectively.
Not every experiment has lasted: Amazon in 2017 canceled a daily live-stream shoppingshow on its website and app called “Style Code Live." The company declined to comment on why, but some industry insiders say the American public wasn’t ready for it at the time.
More recently, Amazon has been developing live-shopping events for its Twitch gaming platform, says Walker Jacobs, chief revenue officer at Twitch. In an event sponsored by L’Oréal SA, Twitch users playing a popular game collaborated with each other to collect items that could be activated and turned into coupons for L’Oréal products on Amazon, Mr. Jacobs says.
Target Corp., meanwhile,collaborated with Ntwrk on a September “hot drop" event that featured exclusive items from a new collection by fashion designer Houston White. The offeringssold out before the end of the 30-minute event, Mr. White says.
Putting it together
One reason live-stream shopping generates big sales in China is that a company like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. can serve as a self-contained marketing ecosystem, says Glen Conybeare, global president of commerce at performance-marketing firm Reprise, which is part of Interpublic Group of Cos. Alibaba can track consumers from when they receive a link on its messaging app DingTalk to when they watch a video on the company’s streaming platform Youku to their ultimate purchase of a featured product on its shopping site Taobao, he says.
That lets Alibaba target and measure its campaigns more effectively than its Western counterparts, according to Mr. Conybeare.
No equivalent marketplace exists in the U.S., where brand marketers usually need to collaborate with an influencer, a retailer and one or more tech platforms for a live-shopping campaign.
The U.S. consumer experience also can be bumpy, sometimes requiring users to sign up for individual shopping events, download new apps and enter identification and payment information in multiple places, says Ms. Chopra of e.l.f. Beauty. The company has been working with platforms and retailers to streamline the experience for U.S. customers, she says.
Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Pinterest and Twitter have all attempted to connect the dots, but marketers say a tech ecosystem fractured by antitrust and data-privacy regulations makes that task more difficult. Platforms host content but typically don’t manage or measure direct sales since consumers usually have to go to an outside site or app if they want to make a purchase, while retailers like Walmart can closely track shopper behavior and campaign performance but have to work with third-party firms to produce and host the content.
Entertain us
And then there is the question of consumer demand. Since American consumers aren’t as familiar with live shopping as their Chinese counterparts, experts say marketers must heavily promote it or risk seeing low turnout for events with sizable production budgets.
“A common mistake is [thinking] if you build it, they will come. That’s certainly not the case now," says Evan Horowitz, chief executive at marketing firm Movers+Shakers, which has produced live-shopping events on TikTok and other platforms.
Yet marketing executives believe more consumers will spend money at these events asthe process of doing so becomes less cumbersome. Live-shopping platforms already claim growth and reach numbers large enough to interest both brands and investors.
Some 3.26 million people streamed a 2020 TalkShopLive album release event for pop-country star Garth Brooks, according to a company spokesman. Ntwrk’s most successful live event to date saw 70,000 to 90,000 concurrent viewers, says CEO Aaron Levant. And Firework, which raised $150 million in a Series B round led by SoftBank this year, recently attracted more than three million live and replay views to a single Old Navy livestream, says Jason Holland, president and chief business officer of the company, whose legal name is Loop Technologies Inc.
The next step may be an evolution in content, some executives suggested.
Forty-six percent of U.S. consumers who watch live-stream shopping events say they do it because they want to be entertained, according to a 2022 Coresight survey.
Retail sites, social networks and streaming platforms eventually will become nearly indistinguishable from one another, with viewers able to buy products that appear on-screen in scripted series without going to an external site or app, says Mr. Conybeare. “Shoppable shows are coming," he says.
But if a show veers too far into selling, it might turn off U.S. consumers, some say.
Brands will see greater success when they appear in an educational or entertaining context, such as a food influencer’s live cooking videos, than when they directly push users to buy their products, says Jennifer Silverberg, CEO of SmartCommerce Inc., a software company that helps retailers and brands manage e-commerce operations.
“The consumer is going to decide when they’re going to buy and where they’re going to buy, and the only way to win is to be there at the moment they’ve made that decision," Ms. Silverberg says.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text