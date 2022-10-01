Retailers expect strong festive demand: Survey1 min read . Updated: 01 Oct 2022, 11:58 AM IST
Strong festive sales in eastern India during Durga Puja are a strong indicator of how the rest of the season will pan out.
New Delhi: Retailers across India reported early but strong signs of revival in festival demand as complete easing of covid curbs after a gap of two years helped lift sales.