Retailers face headwinds as fresh wave hurts sales

NEW DELHI: Indian retailers are looking at yet another round of slowdown in sales as a surge in daily covid-19 infections drive consumers back indoors and a fresh set of restrictions put a halt to discretionary shopping.

December and January are key months for retailers, especially in northern India, as brands sell pricey winter wear.

However, a daily surge in covid cases, in what is being termed the third wave, has prompted localised restrictions, such as curbs on stores' timings as as well as imposition of odd-even scheme in cities like Delhi. The national capital has also mandated announced weekend curfews.

Predictably, footfalls and business are down in traditional markets as well as malls. In Delhi, footfalls are down 50% due to shops selling non-essentials allowed to open on odd and even days.

“Footfalls are down to half from 30,000 on weekdays to 16,000 now. Retailers are still going ahead with the sales; so, they are putting excessive sales, flat 50% etc to ensure liquidating their stock," said Yogeshwar Sharma, executive director and CEO, Select Infrastructure Pvt Ltd., that runs the Select Citywalk mall in Delhi.

This time of the year typically sees retailers put winter stock on sales. Retailers reported brisk sales during in the days preceding Christmas.

However, in the first week of January, business was down 30-35% compared to December, said said Akhil Jain, executive director at apparel retailer Madame.

“With Delhi NCR and Haryana, being major markets for us—these two markets are under impact because of the partial and restrictive lockdowns. The numbers have gone down in January. We have started pulling back some inventory from the stores which we can utilize in Autumn-Winter 2022," Jain said. The retailer is cautiously planning inventory for the next 3-4 months, he added.

Retail sales grew 7% in December 2021 over December 2019 or pre-pandemic levels, but slowed down month-on-month, according to the latest survey by Retailers Association of India (RAI). Several retailers reported a significant dip in business towards the end of December, RAI said in a note released earlier this week.

Keeping in mind the spread of the virus, shoppers have turned cautious too. “Footfalls have come down; people have become more cautious. And also, when they know that half the shops are shut the intent to step out becomes lower. This leaves retailers sitting on very heavy (winter) inventory that could be useless next month," said Abhishek Bansal, executive director, Pacific Group, which operates malls in Delhi-NCR.

Footwear retailer Liberty Shoes reported a 30% drop in sales in the first week January.

“Footwear is not a necessity purchase. So, shoppers feel it can be postponed for 10 to 15 days. With offices getting to 50% capacity, a lot of people will be encouraging work from home. It's a scary situation, especially for the more retail centric brands," said Anupam Bansal, director of retail at Liberty Shoes .

Close to 65% of the company’s sales come from North India with January being an important month. Delhi-NCR comprises 20-25% of the company’s business.

Malls could see their rental revenues drop by 10% this fiscal on account of the latest covid-19 linked restrictions, ratings agency Crisil said in a note on Wednesday.

In Mumbai, too, where malls are open, business has dropped.

“We have seen a bit of drop in footfall and consumption in the last 10 days post-Christmas, the growth momentum that we have seen in Mumbai has definitely come down. We were very close too recovering 100% towards the Christmas time; in certain categories, we even saw growth coming in. But the minute we crossed Christmas, it started dipping down and the year started with quite a drop," said Rajneesh Mahajan, CEO of Mumbai-based Inorbit Malls.

However, several argued that recovery could be “relatively faster" compared to earlier waves as covid-19 cases recede in the coming weeks.

Categories such as grocery, apparel, footwear, cosmetics, electronics, and luxury, which account for 75-80% of mall revenues, will recover quickly when the third wave wanes, Crisil said in its research note. It flagged slower recovery for cinema halls and family entertainment centres. Crisil noted that restrictions for the ongoing wave within the top eight cities are expected to last only 4-5 weeks compared to 7-8 weeks of closure seen during the second wave.

