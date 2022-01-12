Retailers face headwinds as fresh wave hurts sales

“We have seen a bit of drop in footfall and consumption in the last 10 days post-Christmas, the growth momentum that we have seen in Mumbai has definitely come down. We were very close too recovering 100% towards the Christmas time; in certain categories, we even saw growth coming in. But the minute we crossed Christmas, it started dipping down and the year started with quite a drop," said Rajneesh Mahajan, CEO of Mumbai-based Inorbit Malls.