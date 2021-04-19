Retailers fear logistics disruption, seek clarity on definition of essentials

“Currently, we are enabling deliveries of essential products in line with new guidelines set by the Government. However, we have learnt from customers over the last one year that urgent needs vary across households and it is challenging to define a static essentials list. We request the Delhi Government to allow delivery and inter and intra state movement of all products to enable people to maintain social distancing norms. E-commerce is the safest way to serve consumers’ needs while supporting livelihoods of lakhs of small & medium businesses including the local shops," an Amazon India spokesperson said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}