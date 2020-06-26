Retailers in smaller cities are likely to see recovery in business sooner than those in metros as limited impact of the lockdown, migration to smaller cities, along with better rural income is likely to help drive recovery in the retail sector, according to a report by brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services on Friday.

Demand could return to normalcy by the festive season in October-November, according to estimates by analysts. However, the overall revenue impact for FY21 could be in the range of 20-30%. Retailers expect full recovery over the next six to nine months.

“Demand in smaller towns is recovering faster. Smaller towns are less impacted by the lockdown and retailers are expecting normal demand by the festive season in Oct-Nov’20 due to reverse migration," analysts at Motilal Oswal said in a note on Friday after speaking to multiple regional retailers to gauge demand in non-metros.

In fact, regional retailers in smaller towns cities are seeing footfalls at 50-60% pre-covid levels. Especially in cities where the instance of covid-19 related cases is limited, consumers are returning to stores showing some semblance of pent-up demand. Analysts at Motilal Oswal said sales were already in 60-70% of pre-COVID levels "as now only serious buyers are turning up".

Currently, customers are purchasing low ticket size essential products. However, kids wear segment has seen a spike in sales, while demand for weddings has dropped sharply.

India is also opening up at a time when the cases of covid-19 are rising steadily, the same is true for the country’s largest cities of Delhi and Mumbai.

As a result, several companies are betting on the rural markets to drive a speedy recovery on consumer demand. The government’s fiscal stimulus announced in May promsied several measures to support income among rural households. “With the implementation of agricultural reforms and healthy rainfall, farmers will have higher disposable income, thus supporting demand," analysts of the report said.

In a separate report by ratings agency Crisil, the overall apparel retail market could see business dip by 30-35% this fiscal “because of temporary store closures, restricted mobility and low income visibility for consumers".

However, value fashion retailers could be insulated from this slump in business as higher presence in tier 2 and 3 cities could help it arrest some loss in business.

CRISIL’s analysis was based on a sample of 60 apparel retailers and modeled on a staggered easing of the lockdown, and majority of stores reopening in June. Crisil said demand is expected to recover to pre-lockdown levels only during the October-December festive season.

“In a lot of the tier 2 and 3 cities, business is at 70-80% of last year," Siddhartha Bindra, managing director, Biba said in an earlier interview with Mint. The retailer said it is now hoping to capitalize on the festive season and executing some recovery in demand to emerge by then.

