Retailers navigate customer service in the last days of holiday ‘shipageddon’4 min read . 12:04 AM IST
Some companies are speeding up supply chains while others are lowering expectations before customers click ‘buy’
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Some companies are speeding up supply chains while others are lowering expectations before customers click ‘buy’
Retailers are tweaking their supply chains and communications in a bid to alleviate customer disappointment around holiday postal delays.
Many deliveries are taking longer this holiday season as the coronavirus pandemic drives more people to rely on the internet to buy presents, a situation some retail observers have dubbed “Shipageddon." Salesforce’s Commerce Cloud reported nearly 45 million orders placed on its platform in the week commencing Cyber Monday, up 43% from the same week a year ago.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.