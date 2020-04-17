Retailers of fast moving consumer goods suffer amid India's lockdown: Nielsen

NEW DELHI : India’s large and small grocery stores, and e-grocers saw a sharp dent in business, as the first phase of the lockdown cut off supplies from distributors, caused acute shortage of workers, and led to a paucity of otherwise popular brands in the market in the last few days of March, researcher Nielsen said in it analysis of sales fast moving consumer products.

Nielsen said that in the weeks preceding the lockdown, modern trade channels—including e-commerce retailers had a strong run with “unprecedented growths" as shoppers rushed to stock up on essentials. "Consumers did some big of pantry loading in that period," Prasun Basu, president, South Asia Zone, Nielsen Global Connect said. However, post the lockdown announced on March 24th, most trade channels witnessed a sharp fall—especially in the first week of the lockdown.

“Both modern trade and traditional trade channels show similar patterns, with the week of the lockdown leading to a sharp decline in growth preceded by a surge in growth in the previous week. E-Commerce and Cash & Carry (organised wholesale) channels also saw growth turning from high positive to negative territory between the last two weeks of March," Nielsen said in its second analysis on the impact of covid-19 on the FMCG sector on Friday.

For this, it surveyed 1,240 grocers and chemists from all across the country.

Nielsen did a weekly analysis of sales across channels including modern trade, local grocery, and e-commerce retailers, comparing their weekly growth rates in the month of March to the same week of the corresponding year. Prior to the lockdown, all retailers posted strong growth rates.

Traditional retailers or small local grocery stores—that form a bulk of FMCG sales in India—saw sales surge by 10% in the week ending March 22, while seeing a 8% dip in the week ended March 29th, compared to the same week of the previous year. For the week ended March 8th, traditional traders reported a 15% jump in sales.

Modern trade stores, on the other hand, saw a sharp 63% jump in sale in the third week of March, but reported only a 6% growth in the last week of March.

E-commerce retailers that saw a huge surge in volume initially in March, suffered post the lockdown, as shuttered warehouses and restrictions in movement forced some to temporarily halt fresh orders. E-commerce retailers saw a value growth of 87%, and 85% in the second and third weeks of March, before sharply dipping by 64% in the last week of March.

Nielsen said constraints in replenishment of stock, a disruption in movement of distributors that are key suppliers of goods to retail stores, and lack of retail staff dented supplied heavily.

“Retailers were facing severe constraints of stock replenishment as company salesperson visits were severely hit," Nielsen said.

Typically, retailers get anywhere between 10 to 12 visits in a week from salesperson who take orders, and ferry stocks back to these stores; however, their visits dropped to two a week.

This, in turn, prompted retailers to themselves visit distributors, and wholesale markets to ferry goods. Nielsen said this bumped up costs “in the absence of regular visits by salespeople."

This resulted in 8 out of 10 retailers not receiving adequate stock of products, Nielsen said. As a result, consumers also struggled to find their preferred brands in stores and pharmacies. This was especially true for products such as hand sanitisers, salty snacks, ready-to-eat items such as instant noodles, upma etc.

Retailers in urban India, Nielsen said, had issues with their sales staff not being able to turn up for work as some struggled with public transport, and others left for their home towns.

India announced its first phase of a strict lockdown on March 24th that saw the country restrict movement of goods, and place curbs on opening up of industries, for a three-week period. As a result, companies that sell fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), as well as retailers of such goods, saw severe disruptions across the value chain.

