Retailers reach out to  shoppers  directly amid shift in habits

Bengaluru-based e-commerce solutions firm Tenovia Solutions, meanwhile, has seen its business surge by about 80% in the past four months because of demand for building e-commerce websites and helping companies maximize digital revenues. As Indian shoppers move online, there’s a surge in interest from companies that are keen to set up their e-commerce channels, said Murali Balan, chief executive and co-founder of Tenovia. “Obviously, brands are deploying more resources to where they see growth coming from since their core is threatened. Online presence is no longer nice to have, but a must-have," he said.