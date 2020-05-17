NEW DELHI: Retailers of apparel, mobile phones, footwear, accessories and general merchandise, among others, said the government’s economic package to cushion the economic impact of the covid-19 pandemic has done little to help the stressed retail sector that employs millions.

Retailers, except those selling essentials, have seen their business suffer as a prolonged lockdown has led to countrywide store closures.

While subsequent relaxations were made in green and orange zones for opening up of standalone shops, many still continue to work under restrictions.

The Retailers Association of India (RAI) that had placed several demands in front of the government at the onset of the lockdown—including wage support subsidy, longer moratorium on principal and interest payments, and working capital support for businesses that have incurred months of revenue loss—said these needs have not been met.

“The association is of the view that the steps taken under the Atmanirbhar Bharat economic stimulus will help the country in the long term but the emergent issues facing the retail industry have not been addressed. What retailers needed was wage support; moratorium for payment of principal and interest, and support in the form of working capital," Kumar Rajagopalan, chief execuitve, Retailers Association of India (RAI) said.

RAI is the industry's apex body whose members include Future Group, Arvind Lifestyle, Trent Ltd and Avenue Supermarts (D-Mart), among others.

In its ₹20 trillion economic package announced over five tranches to provide relief to the poor, farmers, small businesses, and migrant workers, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved to unveil several measures. Among them, long-pending agriculture reforms, extending loan guarantee to small businesses, reducing TDS for the non-salaried, and expanding allocation for the rural jobs programme, apart from announcing an outreach package for MSMEs that included expanding their definition.

However, these measures, said retailers, are enough to create liquidity in the economy and ease financial obligations of some businesses, but not for retailers.

Even the relief measures offered to MSMEs by the government do not help retailers as retail is not covered under the MSME sector, said RAI’s Rajagopalan. “Some earlier measures like reduction in TDS rates for payments or 2% reduction each in the EPF contribution of both the employer and employee are minor measures that fail to provide the monetary support needed to keep a business functioning," he said.

Another association representing scores of small traders—such as neighborhood stores, mobile-phone shop owners and others—said small traders have “been ignored while announcing the economic package".

Most traders who have no income over the last two months will have immediate expenses to meet once the lockdown eases.

“Traders will be landing in a financial crisis with the lifting of the lockdown as they will have to pay salaries, interest, bank loans, taxes and various other financial obligations. It is expected that nearly 20% traders will have to wind up their business and another 10% traders dependent on these 20% traders will have to close their business," Confederation of All India Traders’ (CAIT), secretary-general Praveen Khandelwal said.

CAIT members, Khandelwal said, are disappointed with the announcements that have shunned retail traders.

Reforms will be beneficial in the long term as they will help ease liquidity problems across industries and even help the underprivileged like migrant labourers and daily wage earners, said Arvind Mediratta, managing director and chief executive officer at the local arm of German retailer METRO Cash & Carry. However, from a retail point of view, many demands have not been fulfilled, he said.

“The government should have lent support to employment in the sector by subsidizing the wage bill for at least three months," said Mediratta.

RAI’s Rajgopalan said retailers would need working capital to retain employment. The retail sector directly employs over 40 million people.

Retailers apart, restaurants have also expressed anguish over the lack of stimulus.

“We are very sad and extremely disappointed that the finance minister chose to completely ignore this sector in these five days of announcements," said Anurag Katriar, president, National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI). The sector employs over 7 million people.

NRAI has argued that lack of support would force restaurants to close down.

“Now, we are staring at large-scale shutdown of businesses and massive loss of employment in the sector. With imminent closure of many food and beverage establishments, this will certainly cause a long-term impact on the farming sector," he said.

NRAI had asked for the government to declare the pandemic as an incident of force majeure in line with the announcement made for the real estate sector, and compensate wages for those employees who are covered under the ESIC Act.

