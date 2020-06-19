Retailers scout for local options to replace imports from China

Several retailers are having conversations with their sourcing teams to look for alternatives locally. “We have already discussed with our merchandising team. We should try and avoid China this time. At least for this particular year, we will not sell anything from China," said Lalit Agarwal, chairman and managing director at value retailer V-Mart, which has over 260 stores across the country. The company imports a small portion of its general merchandise, including footwear, kidswear and some accessories, from China. V-Mart is looking for local partners to supply such goods at competitive prices. Earlier in the year, several domestic retailers halted orders from China due to high number of coronavirus cases there.