New Delhi: Industry body Retailers Association of India has made submissions to the Ministry of Finance seeking relief for the retail sector.

In its submission, the industry association has sought relaxations such as a moratorium on principal and interest for six months, seeking ad-hoc working capital loans from banks, and reducing the burden of interest rates for retailers.

As part of its submission, it has asked for an extension of the benefits of Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme or ECLGS 3.0 to retail companies. “The government has extended the Rs3 lakh crore emergency credit line guarantee scheme by another three months till June 30, 2021, and also widened its scope to new sectors, including hospitality, travel and tourism. RAI recommends the finance ministry to extend the benefits of ECLGS 3.0 to retail companies also. The expert Committee made under the chairmanship of K.V. Kamath has recommended financial ratios for 26 stressed sectors which could be factored by lending institutions while finalizing a resolution plan for a borrower. Corporate Retail Outlets is one the 26 sectors, selected by The Kamath panel under the ‘Resolution Framework for covid19-related Stress’. While this was explicitly mentioned during the announcement of ECLGS 2.0 it has not been clarified in the notification which announced ECLGS 3.0," it said.

RAI has also sought a moratorium on principal and interest for 6 months for the retail sector. In its submissions it has also asked the RBI to instruct banks to increase the working capital limit for retailers by 30% to help them pay salaries and suppliers.

“Non-payment of salaries could lead to significant social unrest in local areas and massive job-losses. Release of additional working capital will avoid this. Further to kick-start the supply chain, additional working capital be released to suppliers, who can restart factories and in another 8-10 weeks, the wheels of the economy can start moving ahead," it added.

Lastly, it has asked for provision for interest subvention to reduce the burden of interest on retailers. “To help the industry deal with the higher interest burden, interest rates on all loans to retail industry be reduced to an effective rate of 6% through suitable mechanisms such as interest subvention schemes," RAI said.

Non-essential retailers are again staring at a fresh round of closures in several states that is likely to postpone recovery in the sector that employs millions.

"Almost 80% of the retail stores are closed due to various restrictions across states, and the few stores that remain open do not have footfall. The cash inflow of the industry has come to a standstill, while the fixed operating costs remains intact. With zero revenues retailers are still expected to pay overheads such as salaries, electricity and rentals. If a timely relief package is not provided by the government to ease the financial stress, then the industry will find it hard to survive this second wave," said Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India.

