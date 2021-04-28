Retailers seek relief from Finance Ministry

As part of its submission, it has asked for an extension of the benefits of Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme or ECLGS 3.0 to retail companies. “The government has extended the Rs3 lakh crore emergency credit line guarantee scheme by another three months till June 30, 2021, and also widened its scope to new sectors, including hospitality, travel and tourism. RAI recommends the finance ministry to extend the benefits of ECLGS 3.0 to retail companies also. The expert Committee made under the chairmanship of K.V. Kamath has recommended financial ratios for 26 stressed sectors which could be factored by lending institutions while finalizing a resolution plan for a borrower. Corporate Retail Outlets is one the 26 sectors, selected by The Kamath panel under the ‘Resolution Framework for covid19-related Stress’. While this was explicitly mentioned during the announcement of ECLGS 2.0 it has not been clarified in the notification which announced ECLGS 3.0," it said.