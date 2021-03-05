Retailers seek rent correction till full recovery

For Benetton, business in December quarter climbed to 90% of pre-covid levels. Chugh said rentals could also be an important consideration while picking future locations for the retailer. “If we were at a particular location and we feel the rental continues to be high and there is a store which is available in the vicinity with a fair rental, then there is a possibility of exploring it. But if you’re at the right location and revenues will take time to settle down then it is better to get into a negotiation with the existing landlord," he said.