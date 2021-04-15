NEW DELHI : The Delhi government on Thursday announced fresh set of restrictions aimed at curbing non-essential movement with a weekend curfew, besides directing a closure of malls, auditoriums, spas, entertainment parks and dining in restaurants up until April 30.

The move comes as the capital’s covid 19 caseload topped 17,000 fresh cases on Wednesday.

In its order dated 15 April 2021, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority said that shopping malls, gymnasiums, spas, auditoriums, assembly halls, entertainment parks and similar places will be closed. “Cinemas/theatres/multiplexes will be permitted to open with 30% of their sealing capacity.," it said.

Additionally, bars and restaurants are not allowed to operate—curbing dine-ins at restaurants in the city. Restaurants will only be allowed to carry out takeaways and deliveries, it said in its order.

Confusion prevailed hours after chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s address as mall owners and restaurants sought clarity on their days of operations.

Restaurant industry that has been prohibited from allowing customers to dine-in—their main source of revenue -- said the move will further cripple the sector.

“The move is unprecedented and would lead to a significant drop in business in the capital," said Kabir Suri, vice president at industry body National Restaurant Association of India NRAI). Business could be hit by well over 70% for the restaurant industry in the month of April, said Suri. With the night curfew imposed a few days ago, eateries were mostly shutting down by 9 pm in the city.

Retailers are also in a bind as the curfew comes in the middle of ongoing festivities as well as the wedding season. They fear more states could follow Delhi’s move to restrict non-essential movement.

“The festival season towards the end of 2020 was when the industry had started reviving. Before we could chart a path towards more sustained growth, the second wave has hit the country. The current curbs and lockdown are leading to a major slump in business. Stores are shut all over Maharashtra and currently e-commerce too is operational only for essentials. Even states like Delhi have a weekend curfew. There is a chance that other states may follow suit," Sanjay Vakharia, CEO, Spykar Lifestyle.

Mall developers, too, said the fresh closure is a dampener for business even though they said curbs may be important to control the pandemic.

“We welcome the step taken by the authorities to contain the upsurge in corona cases...However, we would request the authorities to help the retailers and mall owners with some measures to support the tenants. As all of us have gone through last year's experience, we hope that authorities will come out with a solution that can help the economic growth cycle," said Abhishek Bansal, executive director, Pacific Group that operates malls in the Delhi-NCR region. Bansal said the mall will need to extend rental support to tenants.

Over the weekend, beginning Friday 10 pm, movement of non-essential services will be restricted. Only people related to commercial and private establishments providing essential services and commodities including shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits & vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat & fish, animal fodder, pharmaceuticals, medicines and medical equipment will be permitted. Even e-commerce firms are allowed to only deliver essential goods including food, pharmaceuticals and medical equipment.

NRAI said its requests the Government to allow round-the-clock home delivery of food in lines with what Mumbai has done. "Secondly, we urge the Govt to smoothen the process of e-passes and issue clear directions to the law enforcing agencies so that our workers, who are also frontline warriors, are not subjected to any undue harassment by these law enforcing authorities," it said in a statement on Thursday.

