Retailers stare at loss of business as capital announces fresh curbs

“We welcome the step taken by the authorities to contain the upsurge in corona cases...However, we would request the authorities to help the retailers and mall owners with some measures to support the tenants. As all of us have gone through last year's experience, we hope that authorities will come out with a solution that can help the economic growth cycle," said Abhishek Bansal, executive director, Pacific Group that operates malls in the Delhi-NCR region. Bansal said the mall will need to extend rental support to tenants.