NEW DELHI : India’s retail industry that is currently dealing with prolonged store closures could take months to revive as subdued discretionary spends, and a longer than expected need for consumers to stay indoors impacts business for clothing companies, and restaurants.

Retailers will have to change business models, focus more on online delivery of goods, ensure better hygiene in stores, and even liquidate stocks once they tide over the covid-19 lockdown, said industry executives.

“As soon as the stores and malls open, I think their first priority should be to encash inventory, and get rid of inventory as soon as possible ie through end of season sales etc," said Rahul Mehta, past president, Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) that represents garments manufacturers, and exporters in India.

Mehta was addressing a webinar hosted by industry associations Retailers Association of India (RAI) and Trust for Retailers and Retail Association of India (TRRAIN) on Monday.

Mehta—who estimates huge job losses within the garment manufacturing industry—said that businesses will soon have to rethink their strategy.

“This whole volume driven business strategy that many of us in the garment industry have, needs to be relooked at. We will also need to relook at our scale, profitability, and the kind of pricing policy we have ," Mehta said.

Retailers Association of India (RAI) has been pitching for a comprehensive stimulus from the government, apart from other measures, as it tries to prevent job losses in the sector.

As stores remain shuttered across the country, RAI had projected that it would take at least 9-12 months for India’s retail industry to recover from the impact of the covid-19.

In earlier estimates put together by RAI, the industry body that represents 13,667 member establishments with 500,000 stores, employing 43 million people, 20-25% of jobs in the sector could be under threat.

In a separate report by brokerage firm Edelweiss—analysts estimate that revenues at retailers could be disrupted for another six months.

“COVID-19 has snapped shut discretionary expenditure by consumers. Worse still, this situation, in our view, may not ease until the festive season, i.e. H2FY21. This implies a clear revenue disruption for six months," Abneesh Roy at Edelweiss Research said in a note on the retail sector Monday.

Roy added that going forward consumers will not venture out to crowded places such as malls, however, they will continue buying essentials.

Moreover, shoppers are likely to conserve cash and undertake discretionary spends only if necessary. Shoppers are also expected to buy more online as they stay at home, the report said.

For restaurants that still remain burdened with store closures and people staying in, the challenges will continue to mount as consumers bank on online deliveries and avoid eating out.

Anurag Katriar, president, National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) said that post-covid-19, the industry that relies heavily on discretionary spending will take time to recover.

“Social distancing will ensure that people who used to like going to bar and pubs will not go out," Katriar said during the RAI webinar earlier in the day.

Katriar said that for the industry to survive in the near-term the online delivery business will need to grow. Though, he added that for all mainstream food services companies, online deliveries are still not a massive part of their portfolio. He warned of "tough times" for the restaurant sector. "We are not going to see a revival anytime soon," he said.

Roy expects QSR players with a higher delivery share stand to gain—advantage, even as it expects walk-ins at food and grocery retailers would be limited, but will partially get offset through innovative ordering methods.

Apparel retailers, on the other hand, will have to wait before demand kicks in; they would however push inventory online and through longer than usual end of season sales.