Retailers struggle as curbs to control third covid wave hurt store productivity

Retailer Tanishq said it is back to following a roaster—deploying two teams in a store in case any employees test positive. “First and foremost, we’ve taken the safety protocols back to the highest level that existed earlier, which we had relaxed. Secondly, we have ensured that we are doing frequent sanitization inside the stores. Thirdly, one very important piece is we are rostering 50:50, that is, like we have a team A and team B," said Ajoy Chawla, chief executive officer (CEO), jewellery division, Titan Co. Ltd. If a worker in a team falls ill, the rest of the team is quarantined and the other team manages the store.